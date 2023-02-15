Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Highs near 80 Thursday. Next cold front brings rain Friday and cooler temperatures Saturday.
Warm highs near 80 Thursday afternoon.
Warm highs near 80 Thursday afternoon.(WRDW)
By Riley Hale
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry and warm through Thursday, but a cold front moves in Thursday night bringing a good chance of rain Friday, then we can expect dry and colder than average weather to return Friday afternoon into this weekend.

Partly cloudy skies are expected this evening with low temperatures only dropping into the mid and low 50s. Winds will be out of the south less than 10 mph.

More clouds are expected Thursday with warm highs in the upper 70s - even up to 80 in a few spots. Rain should hold out until we get to Thursday night into Friday as our next cold front brings downpours to the region.

Temperatures will be in the 60s as rain moves through the region early Friday. Rain should be clear of the CSRA by early afternoon. As the front pushes rainfall east of the CSRA in the afternoon temperatures will likely drop into the 50s. Winds will be breezy along the front Friday with west winds sustained between 12-18 mph.

Cold air moves in behind the front and brings lows down in the low 30s by early Saturday. Highs Saturday will be cooler than average in the mid-50s with sunny skies.

Morning lows Sunday will be near freezing in the low 30s. Afternoon highs will be warmer in the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anniebel Hall
Mother-in-law arrested in Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom
Left to right: Richard Moore and Demorea Wallace
Suspect arrested in Augusta hotel fatal shooting
A new report of protest has been issued by Gold Cross regarding the ongoing issue of Augusta’s...
Gold Cross issues protest against the City of Augusta
The Richmond County School System has announced the death of an elementary school employee.
Richmond County School System announces death of bookkeeper
According to officials, multiple cars were stolen from United Auto Sales, on the block of 3303...
Richmond County man wanted for questioning in multiple auto-thefts

Latest News

Warm Highs
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Warm Highs
Spring Like Thru Mid Week
Staying mostly dry and warm through Thursday afternoon - next front brings chance for rain...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Staying mostly dry and warm through Thursday afternoon - next front brings chance for rain...
Riley's 11 PM Forecast