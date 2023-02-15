Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta University host 2nd annual Stuff the Stadium event

By Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The second annual Stuff the Stadium event was held at Augusta University on Wednesday.

This new tradition is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

An army of brand-new stuffed animals will be launched from the stands onto the court for a good cause.

The stuffed animals will be donated to multiple local organizations, including SafeHomes, Ronald McDonald House, Boys and Girls Club, Garden City Rescue Mission, and Copeland and McBean Elementary schools.

Over the years, we’ve seen fans of all sports share their love in similar ways by throwing everything from flowers to clothes, and even fish.

We heard from Augusta Head Coach Dip Metress about the importance of this event and this game against USC Aiken.

