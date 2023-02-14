Suspect arrested in Augusta hotel fatal shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 8 at the Sleep Inn in Augusta.

Demorea Wallace, 22, was arrested on Friday for the fatal shooting at the Sleep Inn.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office also issued active warrants for Richard Moore in this case.

Barry Monoochee Lew, 62, died in the shooting, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday. Lew was homeless.

At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Richmond County deputies responded to the Sleep Inn at 1050 Claussen Road to investigate a shooting.

According to Sgt. John Perry with the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office, deputies found a male victim upon arrival.

Mark Bowen with the Richmond County Coroner’s Office says Lew was transported to the Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just before 2:30 p.m.

Bowen says Lew was shot at least once.

Both the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Richmond County Coroner’s Office are in the early stages of this investigation and no further information on this shooting or a suspect is available at this time.

Wallace has been charged with kidnapping, murder, and magistrate’s court warrant.

