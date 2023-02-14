Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

South Carolina bill to extend in-state tuition to Georgia, North Carolina

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new bill that could allow some colleges in South Carolina to expand in-state tuition to students from Georgia and North Carolina.

USC Aiken is one of them. While this particular college allows students from Richmond and Columbia County to pay in-state tuition, here’s how it could help attract students from Atlanta or North Carolina.

House Bill 3325 means more options and less money.

MORE | ‘The field of love’ inspires Sparta students to do good

“We have the capacity for 1,000. We have 1,000 beds on campus, currently less than 700 are occupied. So by being able to strategically recruit in a place like Georgia, or perhaps North Carolina, higher population zones, distant from our campus, we figure we will be able to offset some of the losses that we’re facing,” said USC Aiken Chancellor Daniel Heimmermann.

The bill would allow students in Georgia and North Carolina access to in-state tuition at seven South Carolina schools.

Daren Timmons is the provost vice chancellor for academic affairs. He said, “The number is pretty small from North Carolina, the bit of a stretch about 30 or so students from North Carolina currently on campus, we have nearly 250 from Georgia, that are a part of USC Aiken programs. Half of those come from Columbia in Richmond County.”

MORE | Aiken Tech launching new nursing center to tackle shortage

It costs around $5,200 to attend USC Aiken in-state. Over the border, it’s double.

“We’re 90%, almost 90% in-state residents, college students at USC Aiken. Other universities across the state don’t have that high of a population. We see it more as an opportunity to engage with more students. So we don’t look at it as a financial loss,” he said.

There was a catch, but not anymore. The subcommittee struck down a $250 award limit.

S.C. District 56 Representative Tim McGinnis said: “It was kind of an arbitrary number. And frankly, I don’t think we need the cap because if you come to us looking for money because of these discounts offered, you’re not going to get i,t so we kind of like leave the cap to you.”

If passed, It can go into effect this fall. Now that it has been approved by the subcommittee, the bill will go to the full House Education and Public Works Committee next.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County School System has announced the death of an elementary school employee.
Richmond County School System announces death of bookkeeper
Anniebel Hall
Mother-in-law arrested in Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom
Richmond County Sheriff Office announces several arrests in connection with the Samuel Sapp and...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 accused of drug-trafficking
According to authorities, Carmichel Williams, 47, was arrested two years after the report on...
Aiken Cookout manager arrested in sexual assault of employee
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Inmate found dead in Columbia County Detention Center

Latest News

‘I would do anything I can to bring us together’: Inside look at marriage visa process
‘I would do anything I can to bring us together’: Inside look at marriage visa process
Due to damage at the Boathouse, rowing coach searches for solution
Due to damage at the Boathouse, rowing coach searches for solution
South Carolina bill to extend in-state tuition to Georgia, North Carolina
South Carolina bill to extend in-state tuition to Georgia, North Carolina
Did inflation impact Valentine’s Day boost for local businesses?
Did inflation impact Valentine’s Day boost for local businesses?