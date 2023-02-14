Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection in 2024, signaling the end of a groundbreaking political career spanning six decades.

Feinstein said in a statement that she intended to remain in Congress through the end of her term.

“Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years.”

The announcement was widely expected. Feinstein, who turns 90 in June, is the oldest member of Congress. In recent years, questions have been raised about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness representing a state that is home to nearly 40 million people.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County School System has announced the death of an elementary school employee.
Richmond County School System announces death of bookkeeper
Anniebel Hall
Mother-in-law arrested in Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom
Richmond County Sheriff Office announces several arrests in connection with the Samuel Sapp and...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 accused of drug-trafficking
According to authorities, Carmichel Williams, 47, was arrested two years after the report on...
Aiken Cookout manager arrested in sexual assault of employee
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Inmate found dead in Columbia County Detention Center

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla....
Biden speaks to National Association of Counties
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot revealed in California
A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
LIVE: Day 17: Murdaugh defense cross-examines forensic pathologist, kennel caretaker testifies