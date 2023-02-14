Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Rust’ to resume production this spring with original crew, additional safety experts

FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23,...
FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. A Santa Fe district attorney is prepared to announce whether to press charges in the fatal 2021 film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said a decision will be announced Thursday morning, Jan. 19, 2022, in a statement and on social media platforms. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The studio behind “Rust” said the film will resume production this spring.

Most of the original crew and creative team, including Alec Baldwin, will return to finish the film. Additional crew members who will be specifically responsible for safety are joining the team.

Cinematographer Bianca Cline is joining the production. She said she will complete Halyna Hutchins’ vision for the film.

Live ammunition is prohibited on the set, as it always was.

Baldwin is currently facing involuntary manslaughter charges for the incident that killed Hutchins in October 2021.

It is not unusual to finish movies, even after a fatal accident occurs on set. It has happened with “The Crow,” “Twilight Zone: The Movie” and “Midnight Rider.”

Baldwin faces charges in 'Rust' shooting. (CNN, KOAT, GETTY IMAGES, FACEBOOK, SANTA FE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, SERGE SVETNOY, JIM WEBER/ SANTA FE NEW MEXICAN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County School System has announced the death of an elementary school employee.
Richmond County School System announces death of bookkeeper
Anniebel Hall
Mother-in-law arrested in Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom
Richmond County Sheriff Office announces several arrests in connection with the Samuel Sapp and...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 accused of drug-trafficking
According to authorities, Carmichel Williams, 47, was arrested two years after the report on...
Aiken Cookout manager arrested in sexual assault of employee
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Inmate found dead in Columbia County Detention Center

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
President Joe Biden speaks Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla....
Biden speaks to National Association of Counties
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot revealed in California
A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
LIVE: Day 17: Murdaugh defense cross-examines forensic pathologist, kennel caretaker testifies