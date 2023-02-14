Richmond County man wanted for questioning in multiple auto-thefts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man for questioning only about multiple auto thefts.

According to officials, multiple cars were stolen from United Auto Sales, on the block of 3303 Washington Road, between the dates Saturday and Monday.

Richard Dahlheimer, 42, is wanted for questioning only and is known to frequent the 2900 block of Edison Street and the 2500 block of Elderberry Drive. according to authorities.

Dahlheimer is described to be about 5 foot 10 inches and 168 pounds, according to officials.

The list of vehicles that were stolen:

2021 White Chevrolet Camaro

2022 Black Mitsubishi Outlander

2019 Silver Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Silver Subaru Outback

2018 Black Honda Accord

2018 Black Infiniti QX60

2016 Silver Mercedes GLE350

For any information concerning him please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1003.

