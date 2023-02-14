Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County man wanted for questioning in multiple auto-thefts

According to officials, multiple cars were stolen from United Auto Sales, on the block of 3303...
According to officials, multiple cars were stolen from United Auto Sales, on the block of 3303 Washington Road, between the dates Saturday and Monday.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man for questioning only about multiple auto thefts.

According to officials, multiple cars were stolen from United Auto Sales, on the block of 3303 Washington Road, between the dates Saturday and Monday.

Richard Dahlheimer, 42, is wanted for questioning only and is known to frequent the 2900 block of Edison Street and the 2500 block of Elderberry Drive. according to authorities.

MORE | Mother-in-law arrested in Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom

Dahlheimer is described to be about 5 foot 10 inches and 168 pounds, according to officials.

The list of vehicles that were stolen:

  • 2021 White Chevrolet Camaro
  • 2022 Black Mitsubishi Outlander
  • 2019 Silver Chevrolet Equinox
  • 2019 Silver Subaru Outback
  • 2018 Black Honda Accord
  • 2018 Black Infiniti QX60
  • 2016 Silver Mercedes GLE350

For any information concerning him please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1003.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County School System has announced the death of an elementary school employee.
Richmond County School System announces death of bookkeeper
Anniebel Hall
Mother-in-law arrested in Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom
Richmond County Sheriff Office announces several arrests in connection with the Samuel Sapp and...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 accused of drug-trafficking
According to authorities, Carmichel Williams, 47, was arrested two years after the report on...
Aiken Cookout manager arrested in sexual assault of employee
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Inmate found dead in Columbia County Detention Center

Latest News

MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Valentine's Day, Couple’s Workshop, and more!
MM
Here are some secrets to making a relationship last!
MM
Kim Campbell teaches us how to make charcuterie jars in wine glasses
MM
How to see Valentine's Day as Self-Love Day