Piedmont Foundation donates AEDs to local organizations

The foundation donated two AEDs to the Augusta Dream Center and the Georgia School for...
The foundation donated two AEDs to the Augusta Dream Center and the Georgia School for Innovation and the classics, both in rural parts of the area, and both are no longer in need of these life-saving devices.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two life-saving devices were donated to two organizations in the community.

The Piedmont Foundation saw recently the Damar Hamlin situation and former Burke County coach Eric Parker being saved by these devices.

The foundation donated two AEDs to the Augusta Dream Center and the Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics, both in rural parts of the area and both are no longer in need of these life-saving devices.

“We’re rural. We’re out in Hephzibah near the Burke County line, so when minutes matter, when seconds count the most, and if someone has a cardiac event, we have the ability to save their life in just a few seconds,” said Rebecca Newsome, head nurse, Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics.

Dr. Keith McCalman is the medical team coordinator with the Augusta Dream Center. He said, “Healthcare and just being aware of how certain things are run and what is needed to have adequate in an area like south Augusta, so just raising awareness and just being able to share this information with those who need it most is very align with the goals that the Augusta Dream Center shares.”

