One person dead in Orangeburg County crash

Orangeburg County, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -South Carolina state troopers say one person has died following a car crash Monday night.

Troopers say the crash happened just after 9 p-m on S.C. 310 about a mile north of Holly Hill.

Authorities say a driver of a moped was driving east on S.C. 310 into a driveway when a Sudan driving west hit into them.

The driver of the moped died on scene, the driver of the Sudan is not injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, the name of the victim has not yet been released.

