Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

McDonald’s adds new Cardi B and Offset meal for Valentine’s Day

McDonald's teams up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine's Day couple's special.
McDonald's teams up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine's Day couple's special.(McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cardi B and Offset may be worth millions of dollars, but they want you to know that it is OK to take your sweetie to McDonald’s for Valentine’s Day.

The fast-food chain is launching its first celebrity duo meal.

In the meal, you get a cheeseburger with barbecue sauce and a large Coke from Cardi B, and from Offset, you get a Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lava Burst. You also get a large order of fries and an apple pie to share.

McDonald's teams up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine's Day couple's special.
McDonald's teams up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine's Day couple's special.(McDonald's)

“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is the date night done right,” Offset said in a release.

Cardi B insisted that she is always trying to get Offset to take her to the fast-food restaurant.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County School System has announced the death of an elementary school employee.
Richmond County School System announces death of bookkeeper
Anniebel Hall
Mother-in-law arrested in Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom
Richmond County Sheriff Office announces several arrests in connection with the Samuel Sapp and...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 accused of drug-trafficking
According to authorities, Carmichel Williams, 47, was arrested two years after the report on...
Aiken Cookout manager arrested in sexual assault of employee
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Inmate found dead in Columbia County Detention Center

Latest News

FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump
Michigan State University Police confirmed three people are dead and five more were wounded in...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
FILE - Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York...
US consumer inflation slowed again to 6.4% over past 12 months
Perhaps not surprisingly, many of these occupations are in the service industry, likely because...
Jobs where you’re most likely to be single
A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
LIVE: Day 17: Murdaugh defense to cross-examine forensic pathologist