Man sentenced to 20 years for role in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation

By Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after admitting his participation in a conspiracy related to at least one overdose death.

Jayson Dwayne Wheatley, 42, of Augusta, was sentenced to 240 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and an amount of heroin, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

According to court documents and testimony, Wheatley and his co-defendants were indicted in April 2022 in USA v. Wheatley et. al, based on evidence gathered during the investigation.

According to the news release, six other defendants were named in the federal indictment. Two were sentenced to federal prison; three defendants are waiting for sentencing after pleading guilty to related charges. One defendant awaits further court proceedings, according to officials.

A related indictment in Operation Wheat Fields, USA v. Fields et. al, named 10 additional defendants in October 2022. One of those defendants has entered a guilty plea; the remaining defendants await further court proceedings and are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Operation Wheat Fields was investigated by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office; and the Swainsboro Police Department, and prosecuted by the United States by Southern District of Georgia Assistant U.S. Attorney and Criminal Division Chief Patricia G. Rhodes.

Officials say U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also fined Wheatley $2,500 and ordered him to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

