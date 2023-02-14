Submit Photos/Videos
‘I would do anything I can to bring us together’: Inside look at marriage visa process

By William Rioux
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This Valentine’s Day, over 50,000 people are waiting on applications for a marriage visa into the United States to be reunited with a loved one.

One of our own is going through it now.

We sat down with News 12′s chief engineer about the process and how he makes his relationship work from about 4,000 miles away.

It’s not every day you can bring your significant other to work at News 12.

“It’s awesome... It’s wonderful,” said our News 12 Chief Engineer Joe McGee.

Valentine’s Day means something different for McGee and his fiancé Marja Tamboer. They’re usually not together in person.

“Technology has been very, very helpful with us being 4000 miles apart,” he said.

Tamboer lives near Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

They met through McGee’s and they only see each other a few times a year which means they facetime a lot.

“We get to. We get to shop together. It’s great fun. I mean, she loves doing it. I love doing it. And, you know, I look like a, you know, raving lunatic wandering around talking to myself,” said McGee.

For almost a year, they’ve been trying to get a visa.

“It’s easy to buy a house,” said McGee.

Because of COVID, there’s a massive backlog of applications. The U.S. Department of State says more than 400,000 applicants are still waiting to schedule an interview.

“It’s just difficult to sit and wait,” he said.

They’ve sent letters to their local representatives to help push the process along.

“Just sheds a light on kind of a dark, dark tunnel, you know? You have no idea what you’re getting into, you know, but you’re going through the process. We are worth the process,” he said.

A process that they won’t give up on no matter how long it takes.

“I would do anything I can to bring us together,” he said.

Their application has been approved, and they’re on a 15-and-a-half-month waiting list.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

