Green Jackets fan gets a fun Valentine's Day surprise

Some people around the region got a special surprise this valentine’s day, tickets to the first...
Some people around the region got a special surprise this valentine's day, tickets to the first Green Jackets game of the season delivered by Auggie himself.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some people around the region got a special surprise this valentine’s day, tickets to the first Green Jackets game of the season delivered by Auggie himself.

We tagged along with Auggie as he made his first delivery this morning. And we spoke to one Green Jackets fan who says they were surprised by the gift and the one who delivered it.

Alyson Harden, a medical assistant at Evans Dermatology, a surprise recipient, says, “I was shocked, I had no idea this was happening. I don’t know my fiancé always has tricks up his sleeves so this was not expected, but it was cute I loved it.”

The gift included tickets to the first game of the season and everyone in the office made sure to take their picture with the local celebrity himself.

