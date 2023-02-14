Due to damage at the Boathouse, rowing coach searches for solution

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After burst pipes went unnoticed earlier this winter at The Boathouse near the Augusta Marina, the already aging building needs even more repairs.

It’s making it difficult for the local rowing club to train. Here’s how the head coach is working on finding a solution to their problem.

The spring season for the Augusta Rowing Club starts in a week. However, nobody is allowed inside due to safety reasons.

This leaves those wondering what’s next and whether there be a quick fix.

“They’ve asked us to put several plans together, you know from cheapest to most expensive and from short term to long term,” said Brad Holdren.

He’s been the head coach for eight years. He says he’d like to stay put. “Ideally, we would like to still be able to use our building. Just use it as a garage and keep our equipment safe inside,” he said.

The training facility is located on the Savannah River, at a perfect location for rowing.

This is why five high school and college rowing teams from the north travel down to Augusta to train at the start of the spring season.

But this year will be different than those in the past.

“Normally, they like to use our building. If the weather turns bad on a day and we can’t allow them inside the building now, so that’s a little frustrating, but the river is still good, the river is still beautiful and will still function,” he said.

Holdren says rowing brings in $1 to 1.5 million every year with different events all centered around the building. He wants to grow the sport even more in the area but has concerns some teams may not come back next year due to the lack of a building.

“We’re one of the strongest historic cities for the sport of rowing. And, you know with everything we do for the junior kids in town, we think we’re vital,” said Holdren.

He says there are endless possibilities for building a new boathouse for the city and the club. As for solutions, Holdren says the city wants them to come up with some options, and they’ll look at those and go from there. At the end of the day, he understands what happens next everything comes at a cost.

