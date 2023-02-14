Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Due to damage at the Boathouse, rowing coach searches for solution

The spring season for the Augusta Rowing Club starts in a week. However, nobody is allowed...
The spring season for the Augusta Rowing Club starts in a week. However, nobody is allowed inside the boathouse due to safety reasons.(WRDW)
By Nick Viland
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After burst pipes went unnoticed earlier this winter at The Boathouse near the Augusta Marina, the already aging building needs even more repairs.

It’s making it difficult for the local rowing club to train. Here’s how the head coach is working on finding a solution to their problem.

The spring season for the Augusta Rowing Club starts in a week. However, nobody is allowed inside due to safety reasons.

This leaves those wondering what’s next and whether there be a quick fix.

“They’ve asked us to put several plans together, you know from cheapest to most expensive and from short term to long term,” said Brad Holdren.

MORE | Green Jackets fan gets a fun Valentine’s Day surprise

He’s been the head coach for eight years. He says he’d like to stay put. “Ideally, we would like to still be able to use our building. Just use it as a garage and keep our equipment safe inside,” he said.

The training facility is located on the Savannah River, at a perfect location for rowing.

This is why five high school and college rowing teams from the north travel down to Augusta to train at the start of the spring season.

But this year will be different than those in the past.

MORE | Accusations fly as Richmond County’s EMS zone goes into the state’s hands

“Normally, they like to use our building. If the weather turns bad on a day and we can’t allow them inside the building now, so that’s a little frustrating, but the river is still good, the river is still beautiful and will still function,” he said.

Holdren says rowing brings in $1 to 1.5 million every year with different events all centered around the building. He wants to grow the sport even more in the area but has concerns some teams may not come back next year due to the lack of a building.

“We’re one of the strongest historic cities for the sport of rowing. And, you know with everything we do for the junior kids in town, we think we’re vital,” said Holdren.

He says there are endless possibilities for building a new boathouse for the city and the club. As for solutions, Holdren says the city wants them to come up with some options, and they’ll look at those and go from there. At the end of the day, he understands what happens next everything comes at a cost.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County School System has announced the death of an elementary school employee.
Richmond County School System announces death of bookkeeper
Anniebel Hall
Mother-in-law arrested in Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom
Richmond County Sheriff Office announces several arrests in connection with the Samuel Sapp and...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 accused of drug-trafficking
According to authorities, Carmichel Williams, 47, was arrested two years after the report on...
Aiken Cookout manager arrested in sexual assault of employee
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Inmate found dead in Columbia County Detention Center

Latest News

When you think of Valentine’s Day, heart-shaped chocolate, roses, and jewelry are top of the...
Did inflation impact Valentine’s Day boost for local businesses?
More car rental options are coming to travelers at Augusta Regional Airport.
Augusta Regional Airport first in Georgia to offer new car-sharing app
Some people around the region got a special surprise this valentine’s day, tickets to the first...
Green Jackets fan gets a fun Valentine’s Day surprise
How to see Valentine's Day as Self-Love Day