Augusta Regional Airport first in Georgia to offer new car-sharing app

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More car rental options are coming to travelers at Augusta Regional Airport.

They are the first airport in Georgia to approve a contract with Turo.

Turo is a car-sharing company that works through an app, similar to Uber or Lyft. The app allows people to post their cars for travelers to rent while they’re in town.

They can either exchange the car curbside or the owner can leave it for the passenger in the parking lot. Leaders with the airport say they decided to bring the company here to make transportation to and from the airport and around town easier for travelers.

Tyler Good, the airport operations manager, says “I know a lot of airports throughout the country have been having rental car shortages and so we just have been looking at other options for our passengers, so they’re not stranded at the airport there are more options for them to get a car and get to their destination.”

They say they’re hopeful it will encourage more people to fly out of Augusta Regional Airport Turo is expecting to launch here on Mar. 15, just in time for tournament week.

