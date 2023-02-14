Augusta City Committees meet on Valentine’s Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta City Committees will be meeting on Valentine’s Day to cover a variety of topics.

Public Services

According to officials, Universal Plumbing is going to be in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting. It’s the service the City of Augusta says was paid, but didn’t do their contracted services to Diamond Lakes.

According to Ron Lampkin with Central Services, 26 pipes and restrooms need to be completely redone at Diamond Lakes. Cost is estimated to be around $788,000, ask is for $850,000 for total project. For context they already spent $900,000 on this project.

Commissioners asked how much it would cost to be completely redone, and Ron Lampkin said it would take 2 million to demolish and remove, 1 million to build a completely new tower. Committee has moved to find a funding source for repairs by next Tuesdays commission.

Central Services Director, Ron Lampkin, will explain what the issue is with the towers at Diamond Lakes Park. For a while now, they’ve been shutting down their restroom facilities on and off. We originally thought they were back open again in September, but apparently closed back up in early December.

Lampkin has now fully evaluated the problem and will give a diagnosis and path forward on how to fully fix the towers before May, when the park hits its peak season.

So far they’ve already spent 900K on fixing them, so it’ll be interesting to see how commissioners want to move forward without spending what they deem is too much money.

Transit

We will receive an update on the new transit buses that are supposed to be coming in.

Augusta Transit update, 6 new diesel buses to come online by April and arrive by May or June.

The department is looking to replace fare boxes, haven’t been updated since 2010.

According to interim administrator, Takiyah Douse, the three buses ordered from Florida last year have arrived, and three more from Athens-Clarke County are still on the way.

Public Safety

Fire Chief Antonio Burden will give a presentation on the idea of purchasing more Quick Response Vehicles. This comes after we received updates on the overturned Fire Trucks at the last committee meeting, and pursued the idea of having QRVs as replacement vehicles that are more cost effective.

Engineering

There will be two items regarding Augusta’s grass services, which plays an important role in maintaining our city’s beauty, but also in preventing our storm water drains from being clogged and flooded.

It’s one of the mayor’s top priorities going into this administration, as he wants to consolidate the effort together from the three groups that currently manage our city’s grass: Engineering, RCCI (inmate program) and Parks and Rec.

Engineering says it’s cheaper to manage the number of city owned plots this way and to contract it out, while commissioner Alvin Mason says it’s been a hassle to figure out who is in charge of keeping the city maintained.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.