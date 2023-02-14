Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken neighbors express concerns over new SRNL

By Taylor Martin
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans are taking shape for the Savannah River National Laboratory, SRNL, to build a facility in downtown Aiken.

On Monday, the city wanted to let people weigh in on how they felt about it. Some say it’s a great idea, others not so much.

Even after a forum on Feb. 6, neighbors of the Aiken community still have concerns about the addition.

In a meeting that went on for more than three hours, concerns for the character of downtown Aiken arose in conversations about the SRNL. People in the community stated while growth is very important, that doesn’t mean historical elements of the downtown area should have to suffer.

MORE | City of Augusta plans to make Augusta beautiful again

Many people expressed their trust in the council and excitement for the addition of the lab, but others took some time to voice their concerns.

“Let’s build on what’s there. Let’s keep that part of Aiken. We’re not saying don’t bring the Savannah River lab to downtown Aiken, but there are other building sites that could be used for that,” said Lee Thornton, neighbor.

MORE | Leaders discuss upcoming growth, development for Aiken’s north side

Mayor Rick Osborn says the downtown location could help the city more than it could hurt it.

With more than 100 jobs, he says the lab would help bring customers to the small businesses downtown, which would give a face to the lab in the community.

Another thing mentioned was the potential for work sessions on certain topics to be opened to the public for community input. That seemed to be something well-received by those in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff Office announces several arrests in connection with the Samuel Sapp and...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 accused of drug-trafficking
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Inmate found dead in Columbia County Detention Center
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged Christopher Williams with multiple...
Richmond County man arrested on drug charges
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The Richmond County School System has announced the death of an elementary school employee.
Richmond County School System announces death of bookkeeper

Latest News

A.R. Johnson senior to attend Disney Dreamers Academy
A.R. Johnson senior to attend Disney Dreamers Academy
The process to an arrest after teacher killed in crash
The process to an arrest after teacher killed in crash
Aiken neighbors express concerns over new SRNL downtown
Aiken neighbors express concerns over new SRNL downtown
The foundation donated two AEDs to the Augusta Dream Center and the Georgia School for...
Piedmont Foundation donates AEDs to local organizations