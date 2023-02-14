Aiken neighbors express concerns over new SRNL

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans are taking shape for the Savannah River National Laboratory, SRNL, to build a facility in downtown Aiken.

On Monday, the city wanted to let people weigh in on how they felt about it. Some say it’s a great idea, others not so much.

Even after a forum on Feb. 6, neighbors of the Aiken community still have concerns about the addition.

In a meeting that went on for more than three hours, concerns for the character of downtown Aiken arose in conversations about the SRNL. People in the community stated while growth is very important, that doesn’t mean historical elements of the downtown area should have to suffer.

Many people expressed their trust in the council and excitement for the addition of the lab, but others took some time to voice their concerns.

“Let’s build on what’s there. Let’s keep that part of Aiken. We’re not saying don’t bring the Savannah River lab to downtown Aiken, but there are other building sites that could be used for that,” said Lee Thornton, neighbor.

Mayor Rick Osborn says the downtown location could help the city more than it could hurt it.

With more than 100 jobs, he says the lab would help bring customers to the small businesses downtown, which would give a face to the lab in the community.

Another thing mentioned was the potential for work sessions on certain topics to be opened to the public for community input. That seemed to be something well-received by those in attendance.

