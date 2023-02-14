Accusations fly as Richmond County’s EMS zone goes into the state’s hands
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Yesterday was a whirlwind of a press conference from three commissioners who were absent from last week’s special called meeting for a midnight play on applying for Richmond County’s EMS zone.
Earlier this week, Augusta commissioners called a last-minute news conference Monday afternoon. Four commissioners got together to emphasize their side of the story related to the recent EMS zone negotiations.
- Augusta reaches stopgap deal for ambulance serviceThey went up saying that they’ve been receiving threats from the public due to their involvement in striking down a deal for a contract, that commissioners, such as Brandon Garrett, have been working behind the scenes with Gold Cross on a subsidy deal, and that in general, Gold Cross is undeserving Augusta.
All of this, just days before tomorrow’s first meeting with a DPH committee, that will hear from ambulance vendors and send up their recommendations to the state on Feb. 20, on who should control Augusta’s EMS zone.
