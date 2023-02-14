Submit Photos/Videos
Accusations fly as Richmond County’s EMS zone goes into the state’s hands

By Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Yesterday was a whirlwind of a press conference from three commissioners who were absent from last week’s special called meeting for a midnight play on applying for Richmond County’s EMS zone.

Earlier this week, Augusta commissioners called a last-minute news conference Monday afternoon. Four commissioners got together to emphasize their side of the story related to the recent EMS zone negotiations.

All of this, just days before tomorrow’s first meeting with a DPH committee, that will hear from ambulance vendors and send up their recommendations to the state on Feb. 20, on who should control Augusta’s EMS zone.

