Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: App of the Day, PackPoint

PackPoint is a simple app where you make a packing list and check things off as you pack them.
PackPoint is a simple app where you make a packing list and check things off as you pack them.(WRDW)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Taking a trip soon? Even if you think you’ve packed everything you need chances are, you’re going to leave something behind.

You can make a packing list from any notes app, but another app can tell you what you’ll need.

PackPoint is a simple app where you make a packing list and check things off as you pack them.

It does more than that though. First, a couple of basic things like where and when you’re going and how long you’ll be there.

MORE | What the Tech: Avoid Romance Scams on Valentine’s Day

What’s trip is for, business, leisure or both. Then, choose what you’ll be doing or activities.

Swimming, working, beach, biking, is there a baby? Will you do laundry? PackPoint generates a packing list based on those activities and the weather forecast. Essentials and toiletries.

Not only that, but PackPoint suggests how many shirts, pants, and underwear you need to pack.

If you can do laundry, PackPoint will adjust the number of items you’ll need.

MORE | What the Tech: Create a strong password during Safer Internet Day

If your destination is going to be rainy, PackPoint will consider that and suggest the rain gear you may need.

You can add your own items of course. As you put them in a suitcase, check them off your list.

PackPoint also lets you share your packing list by text, email, and more. PackPoint is free, but a $3 one-time purchase has additional features such as integration with your Tripit account.

There are free ways to do all of this of course, but frequent travelers who frequently forget it can save money by not needing to buy something you simply left at home.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff Office announces several arrests in connection with the Samuel Sapp and...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 accused of drug-trafficking
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Inmate found dead in Columbia County Detention Center
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged Christopher Williams with multiple...
Richmond County man arrested on drug charges
A shooting incident has been confirmed in downtown Augusta on Friday afternoon.
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting downtown

Latest News

It’s part of a service project organized by the local chapter. They created 80 goodie bags...
Sorority shows patients at the Children’s Hospital love on Valentine’s Day
As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to...
LIVE: Day 16: 2 Murdaugh jurors dismissed because of COVID
Marvin E. Lewis Elementary School's new principal is trying to transform the school and his...
‘The field of love’ inspires Sparta students to do good
Leaders cut the ribbon today on the mobile unit and a family connections center.
Boys and Girls Club Augusta opens mobile unit
'The field of love' inspires Sparta students to do good
'The field of love' inspires Sparta students to do good