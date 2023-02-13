What the Tech: App of the Day, PackPoint

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Taking a trip soon? Even if you think you’ve packed everything you need chances are, you’re going to leave something behind.

You can make a packing list from any notes app, but another app can tell you what you’ll need.

PackPoint is a simple app where you make a packing list and check things off as you pack them.

It does more than that though. First, a couple of basic things like where and when you’re going and how long you’ll be there.

What’s trip is for, business, leisure or both. Then, choose what you’ll be doing or activities.

Swimming, working, beach, biking, is there a baby? Will you do laundry? PackPoint generates a packing list based on those activities and the weather forecast. Essentials and toiletries.

Not only that, but PackPoint suggests how many shirts, pants, and underwear you need to pack.

If you can do laundry, PackPoint will adjust the number of items you’ll need.

If your destination is going to be rainy, PackPoint will consider that and suggest the rain gear you may need.

You can add your own items of course. As you put them in a suitcase, check them off your list.

PackPoint also lets you share your packing list by text, email, and more. PackPoint is free, but a $3 one-time purchase has additional features such as integration with your Tripit account.

There are free ways to do all of this of course, but frequent travelers who frequently forget it can save money by not needing to buy something you simply left at home.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.