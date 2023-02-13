Sorority shows patients at the Children’s Hospital love on Valentine’s Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of Zeta Tau Alpha chapters from across the state of Georgia are coming together to make sure patients at the Children’s Hospital have a special Valentine’s day.

It’s part of a service project organized by the local chapter. They created 80 goodie bags full of hand-written cards, candy, coloring books, and more.

Project organizers say they choose the Children’s Hospital for the project because of the impact it has on the entire state.

Leaders say projects like this are important because it gives patients and their families a nice break.

Connie Melchert and Katie Pelnar, project organizers, say “CHOG serves the entire state of Georgia so it was really nice that the whole state could come together and join together in a fellowship effort for a service project that not only represented Augusta but also the whole state.”

Stephanie Grayson, a child life specialist at the hospital, says, “Valentine’s day is one of those days where you get to have a little party or you get to have a little treat from your friends and when you’re here spending the night, you don’t get to have that. So it’s really special that groups want to come here and make the day special for the kids by providing items and treats they can have here.”

The hospital says they are thankful for everyone who came together to make the project happen for their patients.

