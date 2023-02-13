Richmond County School System announces death of bookkeeper

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has announced the death of an elementary school employee.

According to officials, Glenn Hills Elementary School’s bookkeeper, Lisa Sims passed away early Monday morning.

Sims was a well-respected and integral member of the Glenn Hills Elementary School and school system community.

Sims worked as a bookkeeper for eight years and was a prominent part of the school.

Counselors will be available for students, staff, and parents as everyone processes this great loss, officials say.

