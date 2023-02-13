Orangeburg Co. missing 66-year-old woman found safe

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says Dorris Brown was located about 10 miles from her home.

Brown was located by OCSO deputies after a caller reported someone trying to catch a ride at a gas station at the junction of North and Kennerly roads.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Orangeburg County woman who walked away from her home.

Deputies say they were made aware of 66-year-old Dorris Brown missing around 2 p.m.

Investigators say Brown walked away from her home on Hickson Drive home.

Brown is a black woman who is around 5′1 and weighs around 210 pounds. She is believed to have been wearing camouflage shorts and a black hoodie.

Brown is considered endangered due to possible mental health issues.

OCSO (Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office) is asking anyone with information on where Brown is located to contact law enforcement at 803-534-3550.

