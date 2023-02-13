New heart treatment gives local patients a 2nd chance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than six million people across the country are living with heart failure.

That impacts the person’s ability to breathe and at times, get through the day.

But for four people locally, a new treatment has given them a second chance at life.

We spoke to one of the patients to hear the impact firsthand. Before his surgery, Erik Schreiber walked into his church for what could’ve been his last time.

“I’d made my peace and was ready either way, you know, stay or go,” he said.

For nearly a decade, doing the simplest things became tough.

He’s been living with end-stage heart failure.

“I couldn’t walk 10, 15 feet without being extremely out of breath. I would walk to my car, which is 30 feet in the house, and I would have to stop twice, just catch my breath,” he said.

He received a left ventricular assist device or IVAD. The first ever implanted at AU Health.

“I definitely wouldn’t be here without it, he said. “It was like being born again.”

The device is implanted in the left side of the heart and helps pump blood. Patients carry around this device that helps it work.

His story is not unique.

“Instead of giving somebody a month to live, you know, they can live for years with this pump,” said Kiana Curtis, MCS program coordinator.

His team says this is something they see almost every day.

“There’s a massive need for it. When you just think about heart failure alone, that’s the number one reason for rehospitalization just nationwide across the country,” he said.

They want people to know they have options instead of waiting for a transplant that may take some time to get.

“Just to be able to look back and just see the fruits of the labor and the hard work that we were all, you know, we all had to put in, it is heartwarming for sure,” said Schreiber.

This device can help extend people’s lives for up to 12-15 years while they wait for a transplant.

Our I-TEAM has reported on some patients having difficulty after the procedure finding care homes with staff able to use the device, and in some cases, they won’t even accept you as a patient.

Be sure to check with your doctor to see if you could be a candidate for the procedure, but also any care facilities your loved one may need.

