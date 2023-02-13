Local restaurants prepare for Super Bowl fans and foodies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Super Bowl Sunday comes with super appetites and food prepped for the big game. It’s one of the best days to indulge and have a cheat day with a diet.

Just about even restaurant and bar had a TV or ten on with the big game. A lot of the prep work went on behind the scenes in the kitchen.

Burgers were on the grizzle, wings were mixed in a bowl and the orders were coming in hot.

“I mean, it’s always a lot of work in the kitchen, but we enjoy it,” Manny Hatzis, owner of Manny’s Sports on Broad, said. “So it’s makes us happy.”

Happy for Manny Hatzis looks like a cooking kitchen and a busy bar.

“It definitely brings people out to us and increases our sales,” Hatzis said. “It gets us out people see who we are. People Google us and they check us out.”

People are checking out the place and keeping the kitchen busy.

Over at Riverfront Sports Pub, owner Matthew Rush and his staff are seeing the same crowd numbers.

“Taditionally, I would say maybe 25 to 30 increase in sales based on Super Bowl crowds,” Rush said.

It’s a win for everyone, no matter what team you pulled for.

“You don’t have to worry about cooking,” Rush said. “Enjoy the game and let us take care of all the drink making and food making for you.”

With football season coming to an end, local restaurants are firing up the grills for the Masters Tournament season coming.

