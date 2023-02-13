Laney’s Jaylen Watson is a Super Bowl Champion

(AP) - Laney’s Jaylen Watson has his bling.

The rookie, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for a second Super Bowl victory in 4 years. The Chiefs scored on every possession in the second half.

Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left after Patrick Mahomes broke off a 26-yard run on a gimpy ankle, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Mahomes limped off the field after aggravating a right ankle injury just before halftime, and returned.

The NFL MVP also had a key run on his bum ankle in the Chiefs’ win over Cincinnati in the AFC championship game.

Kansas City benefited from a defensive holding call against Philadelphia on its final drive, allowing it to run out the clock before Butker’s kick. Jerick McKinnon had a clear path to the end zone but took a knee at the 1-yard line.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.