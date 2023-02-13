Submit Photos/Videos
Laney’s Jaylen Watson is a Super Bowl Champion

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson talks to the media before an NFL football workout...
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson talks to the media before an NFL football workout Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press and Alyssa Lyons
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP) - Laney’s Jaylen Watson has his bling.

The rookie, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for a second Super Bowl victory in 4 years. The Chiefs scored on every possession in the second half.

Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left after Patrick Mahomes broke off a 26-yard run on a gimpy ankle, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Mahomes limped off the field after aggravating a right ankle injury just before halftime, and returned.

The NFL MVP also had a key run on his bum ankle in the Chiefs’ win over Cincinnati in the AFC championship game.

Kansas City benefited from a defensive holding call against Philadelphia on its final drive, allowing it to run out the clock before Butker’s kick. Jerick McKinnon had a clear path to the end zone but took a knee at the 1-yard line.

