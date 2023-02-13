Submit Photos/Videos
Kids meet favorite storybook characters to help others

By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From princesses to Curious George, and the Wizard of Oz, some classic fairytale characters made a stop in Augusta this weekend for a good cause.

We went to brunch to check out the 9th annual event.

This is an event we look forward to every year, it allows kids to meet their favorite characters.

Madeleine Baker, Cinderella, says, “I just love getting to be with the kids there’s nothing like getting dressed up and seeing their faces light up when you come out and it’s just so exciting and wonderful.”

Shane Thames, the Cowardly Lion, says, “It just means a lot to me to know that I’m directly impacting the burn foundation. It’s an organization that’s good. I love going out there and hearing the kids scream for every character and to be a part of that magic means a lot.”

But the true magic comes from the cause.

Steve Chalker, chief operating officer for the Burn Center of America, says “All the proceeds go to benefit pediatric burn patients being treated at JMS Doctor’s Hospital.”

Joshuia Holliday, the Scarecrow, says, “It’s something I hold near and dear to my heart because my brother has burns on his body all over. So just being able to benefit this foundation and making the kids happy and making their dreams come true is really what I do it for.”

It’s what keeps characters and families coming back happily every year.

“It’s just something they love doing because they love seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces as they go across that stage and then they get to have their autographs and we’re going to raise money for a great cause as well,” Chalker says.

Glammy and family, this year’s participants, say “It’s just a wonderful event to support a great cause and also to allow them to meet all these wonderful storybook characters at one time. We are so fortunate to have that burn center here in Augusta and I know people from all over come to it to heal and get the services they need so we’re fortunate to have that in our community so that we can help serve those folks that need those services.”

Chalker says the money raised will allow them to help pay for distraction therapy, anti-scarring clothes, follow-up visits, prescriptions, and housing for patients at the Chavis House.

