Georgia, South Carolina see drop in gas prices this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have shown a slight decrease in the past week.

The average price in Georgia is $3.25 per gallon, decreasing by 8 cents, according to AAA.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.25, down 9 cents in a week, according to AAA.

Since the suspension began, Georgia’s average gas price has consistently remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently $3.25 per gallon of regular gas, 17 cents below the national average, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.09, down 9 cents from last week.

According to AAA, Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices are at the average of $3.20, down by 8 cents in the past week.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has gone down 5 cents to $3.42.

