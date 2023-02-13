Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘The field of love’ inspires Sparta students to do good

By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Marvin E. Lewis Elementary School had some of the lowest test scores in the state.

However, their new principal Anton Anthony is trying to transform the school and his students’ grades by sharing a little love.

Anthony believes this is his purpose.

“This is a spiritual mission for me, just to love on every person who walks through these doors. It’s like my assignment,” he said.

He moved to Sparta over the summer to a county where no one knew him so he could take a job at an underperforming school.

But Anthony dreamt about what this school could become.

MORE | Parents weigh in on zoning options for Highland Springs Middle

“They remember who loves them, and I want students to understand that it doesn’t matter what happens outside of school, but when they come inside of school, this is a safe place, this is a loving place,” he said.

This place is now “the field of love”, and this isn’t just for Valentine’s Day. All years, students have been earning hearts for good behavior. They turn those hearts into rewards.

Anthony says he’s spent thousands of dollars of his own money to get them.

“It doesn’t matter that we can’t get people in here to give us anything, no money, or any. I’m gonna make sure it happens for them without excuses, because of love,” he said.

MORE | Kids meet favorite storybook characters to help others

He says this approach is making a difference in the classroom.

“It’s showing, it’s showing in our i-Excel data, it’s showing in our i-Ready stuff that we’re doing, it’s showing in our attendance,” said Anthony.

He believes love is the reason why. When students want to come to school, Anthony says the school becomes better.

“This is gonna be the difference maker. We do believe that,” he said.

Anthony says he bought a snow cone machine, cotton candy machine, snacks, and more so students would have rewards to look forward to.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff Office announces several arrests in connection with the Samuel Sapp and...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 accused of drug-trafficking
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Inmate found dead in Columbia County Detention Center
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged Christopher Williams with multiple...
Richmond County man arrested on drug charges
A shooting incident has been confirmed in downtown Augusta on Friday afternoon.
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting downtown

Latest News

It’s part of a service project organized by the local chapter. They created 80 goodie bags...
Sorority shows patients at the Children’s Hospital love on Valentine’s Day
As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to...
LIVE: Day 16: 2 Murdaugh jurors dismissed because of COVID
Leaders cut the ribbon today on the mobile unit and a family connections center.
Boys and Girls Club Augusta opens mobile unit
'The field of love' inspires Sparta students to do good
'The field of love' inspires Sparta students to do good