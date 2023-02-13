Family fights for justice after deadly Richmond County crash arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A four-car pile-up claimed the life of a fifth-grade math teacher at North Aiken Elementary.

She leaves behind four children and a family fighting for justice. Freddie Smith is behind bars and charged in connection to her death.

Her family wants to know why it took a month to make the arrest. Even though the driver of the car at fault, Smith, was at the scene the night of the crash, deputies did not arrest him.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.

Thirty-one days later, Smith is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, and serious injury by vehicle.

Her family says the arrest will never bring closure.

It won’t bring back the veteran, daughter, mother, and teacher they loved instead, they hold on to memories to keep her alive.

“When I heard Mr. Smith had been arrested and booked I had a lot of mixed feelings. But I have a lot of questions,” said Armand Carlos, Molina’s father.

Questions as to why he was never charged at the scene of the accident.

“Why was he not arrested that evening? I have no idea,” said Carlos.

The incident report issued immediately after the wreck shows Smith at fault for following too close. It says the operator was not drinking, but it says an alcohol test was not issued.

“I’m still in shock. And the family is still coping. That’s not something that goes away overnight. It will never exactly be that we’re gonna have to live with this for the rest of our lives,” he said.

Until they receive answers from the sheriff’s office they keep her close to their hearts.

“This cross has an engraved image of my daughter’s fingerprint. And I can feel it. I can feel the engravement on this cross. And that’s a daily reminder that she’s in my heart and in my soul. I keep it close to my heart. I’m still in shock. And the family is still coping. That’s not something that goes away overnight,” said Carlos.

