Mother-in-law arrested in Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom

By Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The driver in the Burke County crash on Jan. 18 has been arrested, according to inmate bookings.

Tonya Denece Hall, 47, was booked with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. She is charged with homicide by vehicle in the second degree, feticide by vehicle in the second degree, seatbelt-adult, and too fast for conditions.

The address listed for Hall under inmate bookings matches the address listed on the accident report.

We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s office for more details on Tonya’s arrest.

First responders rushed to the scene of the crash that happened around 9 a.m. on Jan. 18 on Story Mill Road between Corley Road and Henderson Road near Tinkers Creek Trail. The location is just south of Hephzibah.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said the crash claimed the life of Anniebel Hall, 24, and her unborn child. Bell died at a hospital where she was taken after the crash, according to Deputy Coroner Bonnie Powell.

An accident report stated that the 2004 Buick Rainier was traveling south in the 7300 block of Story Mill when it crossed the center line and left the roadway on the east shoulder. The Rainier, identified in the accident report as “V-1,″ then overturned, ejecting Tonya and Anniebel Hall, who were in the front seats.

The driver told deputies she did not know why she left the roadway, according to the accident report.

“The driver of V-1 is found to be at fault in this accident for Traveling too Fast for Conditions (Wet Road), and Failure to maintain lane,” the accident report states. “This crash investigation is ongoing.”

Two of Anniebel’s children were in the back seat, properly restrained, and neither was injured.

According to Anniebel’s mom, she was 19 weeks pregnant with a girl.

