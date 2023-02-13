Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Dry and sunny Monday on tap. Above average highs through Thursday!
02/12/2023 Morning Weather Update
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drier air will build in rapidly Sunday night into Monday leaving the CSRA with several days of dry weather until a cold front moves in late Thursday into Friday.

A strong upper level high pressure system will move in on the heels of this weekend’s rain bringing a rapid and substantial warm up to the eastern U.S. for the workweek ahead. After a cold day in the 40s Sunday, highs will warm into the middle to upper 60s Monday, near 70 Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Our air mass will be very dry for the first part of the week, and with clear skies and calm winds at night, it will be on the chilly side Monday and Tuesday morning with lows in the lower to middle 30s.

A fairly strong cold front moves in Thursday bringing a good chance of rain late Thursday into Friday, then we can expect dry and colder than average weather to return Friday afternoon into next weekend.

