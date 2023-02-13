Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure will be in control most of the workweek keeping us dry and warm - until a cold front moves in late Thursday into Friday.

A strong upper level high pressure system will move in on the heels of this weekend’s rain bringing a rapid and substantial warm up to the eastern U.S. for the workweek ahead. Highs will warm into the low 70s Tuesday, and middle to upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. A fairly strong cold front moves in Thursday bringing a good chance of rain late Thursday into Friday, then we can expect dry and colder than average weather to return Friday afternoon into this weekend.

Clear and mostly calm tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid-30s. Tuesday will be a beautiful day with sunny skies and highs warming up to near 70. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Morning lows Wednesday will be in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day Wednesday with highs warmer in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 8-12 mph.

More clouds are expected Thursday with warmer highs in the upper 70s. Rain should hold out until we get to Thursday night into Friday as our next cold front brings downpours to the region. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Warmer afternoons through Thursday then our next front drops temps into the weekend. (WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.