City of Augusta plans to make Augusta beautiful again

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city’s engineering department has started efforts to clean up Augusta to make it beautiful again.

The plan is to focus on blighted property and keeping drains clear of grass and weeds. This is one priority from Mayor Garnett Johnson.

The plan is to consolidate the grass-cutting efforts around the city, which contributes to clogged storm drains and flooding.

“Quite frankly, I know I’m getting tired of trying to figure out whom to call when it comes to a grass-cutting or landscaping need and so, we’re supposed to be ‘the garden city’ and I’m tired of hearing about the garbage city,” Johnson says.

Alvin Mason, a commissioner for district 4, says, “Another main focus point this year is getting rid of blighted properties. that work is underway but it comes at a cost.

Dr. Hameed Malik, director of the Augusta Engineering Department, says, “There’s 700 thousand already allocated from SRP funds for this year.”

Dr. Malik says they are hopeful to do two more groups of 20 buildings, by the end of this year.

