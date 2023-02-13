Submit Photos/Videos
Boys and Girls Club Augusta opens mobile unit

Leaders cut the ribbon today on the mobile unit and a family connections center.
Leaders cut the ribbon today on the mobile unit and a family connections center.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you live in a rural community, a mobile boys and girls club may be coming to you.

The mobile unit will allow the boys and girls to enjoy activities based on art, science, financial literacy, and others.

The mobile unit will allow the boys and girls to enjoy activities based on art, science, financial literacy, and others.

The goal is to reach rural communities without a Boys and Girls Club.

It’s made possible by a partnership between the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta and SRP Federal Credit Union.

Leaders say the mobile unit will help with things like lack of transportation and for working parents who need help in the afternoon.

And the family connection center will provide internet connection and financial literacy to families.

Kim Evans, the president, and CEO of the club says, “Having our club come to the community reduces the barrier to participation for kids who cannot get there. We are here to take care of the young people in our community and bring them as much hope and opportunity as we possibly can.”

Eric Jenkins, the CEO of SRP, says, “At the same time that we’re helping students if parents have financial needs and there’s something we can do to meet that need by providing knowledge, by providing products and services, that’s why we exist.”

The mobile units will start heading out before the end of this month.

For now, until the end of the school year, they will be in South Augusta. But they plan to branch out to other counties such as Jenkins and Burke in the coming months.

The family connections center is in the Boys and Girls Club building at the Hub.

