Best Super Bowl commercials of 2023 you may have missed

We are revisiting the best commercials from the big game and the halftime show, featuring Rihanna.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2023 Super Bowl will be remembered as the one when Rihanna announced to the world that she was pregnant with her now second child.

In a new Dunkin’ Donuts commercial Actor Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez sent the social media world into a frenzy Sunday night when he is seen taking orders from a drive-thru window. Lopez also made an appearance in the commercial when she pulled up to the drive-thru window and asked Affleck, “What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”

