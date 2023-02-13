A.R. Johnson senior to attend Disney Dreamers Academy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Disney Dreamers Academy announced A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School senior Jaden S. Jenkins will participate in their program.

Jenkins was chosen out of a hundred students from across the country to join the Disney Dreamers Academy.

“I was one of the lucky ones,” he said. “When I first saw it, I did not believe it. Like one and a million chances kind of, and my mom showed me the video on the news, and I was like oh wow.”

This is the 16th year that Walt Disney World Resort has hosted this event to broaden career awareness and create exclusive opportunities for students and teens from underrepresented communities across the country.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.