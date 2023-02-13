Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta commissioners discuss recent EMS issues

By Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several members of the Augusta Commission are talking about the recent events surrounding ongoing EMS issues.

Jordan Johnson, Stacy Pulliam, Bobby Williams, and Tony Lewis are in attendance.

These four commissioners did not attend Friday’s special called meeting.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff Office announces several arrests in connection with the Samuel Sapp and...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 accused of drug-trafficking
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Inmate found dead in Columbia County Detention Center
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged Christopher Williams with multiple...
Richmond County man arrested on drug charges
A shooting incident has been confirmed in downtown Augusta on Friday afternoon.
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting downtown

Latest News

As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to...
LIVE: Day 16: 2 Murdaugh jurors dismissed because of COVID
Marvin E. Lewis Elementary School's new principal is trying to transform the school and his...
‘The field of love’ inspires Sparta students to do good
Leaders cut the ribbon today on the mobile unit and a family connections center.
Boys and Girls Club Augusta opens mobile unit
'The field of love' inspires Sparta students to do good
'The field of love' inspires Sparta students to do good
Family fights for justice after deadly crash arrest
Family fights for justice after deadly crash arrest