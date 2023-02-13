Augusta commissioners discuss recent EMS issues
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several members of the Augusta Commission are talking about the recent events surrounding ongoing EMS issues.
Jordan Johnson, Stacy Pulliam, Bobby Williams, and Tony Lewis are in attendance.
These four commissioners did not attend Friday’s special called meeting.
MORE FROM NEWS 12:
- Deadline passes for city to take over EMS zone in Augusta
- Augusta’s Procurement Dept. to recommend AmeriPro Health for EMS service
- Augusta closes in on 3 ambulance providers to gain control of EMS zone
- Augusta reaches stopgap deal for ambulance service
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.