Aiken Cookout manager arrested in sexual assault of employee

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken fast-food restaurant assistant manager was arrested Friday in connection to a sexual assault case from two years ago.

According to authorities, on Apr. 26, 2021, deputies responded to the Aiken Department of Public Safety in reference to a criminal sexual conduct report.

The victim stated that on Apr. 21, the assistant manager had sexually assaulted her. She stated he was scheduled to work at 10 a.m., but had arrived at 8 a.m., according to officials.

The victim stated she informed the manager and her manager reported it, they decided to move him to another location in Orangeburg but had not been yet moved at the time of the report, according to authorities.

According to officials, the victim stated she had not been to work since the incident due to her feeling highly uncomfortable around the subject.

According to authorities, Carmichel Williams, 47, was arrested two years after the report on Friday and charged with assault and battery in the first degree.

