Inmate found dead in Columbia County Detention Center, Friday

32-year-old Brandon Joyner found dead in holding cell
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WRDW Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is saying they found an inmate deceased in their cell inside the Columbia County Detention Center on Friday.

Deputies say 32-year-old Brandon Joyner was arrested the day before his death around 11:40 p.m. for shoplifting cans of compressed air from a Walmart in Evans.

He was placed into a holding cell where he was the sole occupant, and according to Steve Morris with Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday, jail personnel found Joyner unresponsive.

He says Jail personnel began to administer CPR and Narcan with negative results. EMS and firefighters also arrived where attempts to save Brandon Joyner also failed.

While an autopsy will be scheduled eventually, continue to follow News 12 as we follow this incident for updates.

