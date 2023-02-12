Hundreds lock their love at Savannah Rapids Park

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People have been locking in their love at Savannah Rapids Park for over a decade now but Saturday was one of the first lock events with the new love lock sculpture.

The sound of a click locks in love for forever.

“We’ve been locked in for almost 20 years, so we’re just locked in,” Tamika Dallas, who locked up with her husband, said.

Hundreds of locks lined the railing on the new Savannah Rapids Love Locks sculpture.

“Our love is forever,” Cindy Hauser, who locked up with her husband, said. “It’s just meant to be and we’re just gonna throw the key in the river and never have it unlocked.”

On some locks special names were engraved.

“We put Peebles Family since 2003,” Jackson Peebles, who locked up with his family, said. “And then we put all of our names on the back of the lock.”

Other locks had special dates engraved.

“10 beautiful years together and just want to express just how much we love each other,” Bruce Nichols, who locked with his wife, said.

The locks represent the special love in the air.

“It symbolizes just our love and then just starting our new journey down here in Georgia as a family,” Dallas said.

With every click came a quick kiss.

More than a hundred locks found their new home on the love locks sculpture.

An engraver was on site engraving the locks on Saturday but the sculpture is open daily for anyone to come out with a lock and a pen to write with.

