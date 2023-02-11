Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

On Your Side: Severe Weather Preparedness Week

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Flooding is something that can happen fast, and at times it can be unexpected.

It only takes six inches of water to knock you completely off your feet. At about 12 inches small cars and sedans could begin to float. Two feet of water can cause SUVs and large trucks to float.

We had the chance to talk with emergency management in Columbia County about the importance of severe weather preparedness and a local pastor impacted by flooding.

Friday marked the last day of Severe Weather Preparedness Week for Georgia. Each day had a designated focus with today’s focus being on flooding.

MORE | Watch horses train for free on ‘Breeze Days’ in Aiken

Columbia County EMA says being prepared for severe weather before it happens is critical.

“One of the most important pieces of preparedness is having a preparedness kit ready for an individual or family,” said Corbin Cooney, training and planning specialist with Columbia County EMA.

Reverend Melvin Ivey knows how important flood safety is. He’s the pastor for Greater Saint John Baptist Church of Ellis Street where flooding is something they’ve gotten used to.

“It just takes a small amount. If we have continuous rain for a period of time, you’re going to see the water flowing down. The way this particular neighborhood is structured ... it’s sort of a sloping,” he said.

MORE | Local schools show support for past players in Super Bowl

Emergency officials say having an evacuation plan to get to higher ground is crucial. Be sure to remember the phrase: “turn around, don’t drown”.

Cooney said: “You approach an area that has water coming over the road, and one of the dangers of that is you don’t know how deep the water is or what’s under the water.”

Ivey knows the danger of floods from experience.

“You could be walking straight one moment, the next minute you could find yourself being sucked under. One thing I know about being an old Navy man is water is unpredictable, so you have to respect it,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence of a deputy jailer in reference...
Richmond County deputy jailer arrested in reckless conduct
An accident involving an 18-wheeler has killed one person on Friday.
1 dead after 18-wheeler wreck on Bobby Jones
A collision between a semi-truck and motorcycle killed one person on Thursday.
1 dead after semi-truck, motorcycle collision in Aiken
According to authorities, Dillon DeHass, 24, was arrested on Thursday and charged with...
Aiken man arrested in hitting a rider, horse with a vehicle
According to authorities, Freddie Smith, 44, was arrested on Thursday and charged with felony...
Richmond County man arrested in death of teacher

Latest News

We sat down with Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams to talk about how training works in his...
Burke County sheriff discusses active crime units, excessive force
Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe is collecting valentines for seniors in nursing homes and assisted living...
Downtown Aiken candy shop collects valentines for seniors
Candy shop collects valentines for seniors
Candy shop collects valentines for seniors
Watch horses train for free on ‘Breeze Days’ in Aiken
Watch horses train for free on ‘Breeze Days’ in Aiken