Strom Thurmond Rebels win region in 1st-year of new regime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Strom Thurmond boys basketball team finished last year’s campaign six and 14.

Under the new leadership of first-year Head Coach Owen Jacobs, the Rebels won their region with a perfect 8-0 record and are one win away from their first 20-plus win season in over 20 years.

The new culture and approach to the game are inspiring the players to rejuvenate their program.

“My first three years, I wasn’t really into basketball that much, but like this last year, I was all-in, putting in work with the guys. All day, every day,” said Senior Point GUard William Bush-Jackson.

Jacobs said: “For them to finally be rewarded with a region title, going out their senior year is a true testament to their hard work and just how much work they’ve put in over the past four years.”

If the Rebels make it out of the first round next Thursday, it will be their first playoff win since 2018.

