Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man with Schizophrenia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who suffers from Schizophrenia.

They say 70-year-old Michael Shirey was last seen at the AmericanWork mental health facility on Wrightsboro Road just before 8 a.m. on Friday.

Shirey was last seen wearing black jeans, a light blue denim jacket, and white sneakers.

He is 5′10, 230 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and according to Shirey’s caretaker, the 70-year-old also suffers from Schizophrenia.

If you have any information on the location of Michael Shirey, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to contact their Investigation department at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

