Homeless to home: Local veteran finds hope with Homeless Veterans Program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local veterans are finding hope in having a home with the help of the Homeless Veteran Program.

We spoke with an Army veteran who is used to moving from place to place and having somewhere to call home. All of that changed in 2021 after a kitchen fire left her homeless.

Through the Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program, April Brenda Young was able to call herself a homeowner again.

The estimated number of veterans experiencing homelessness in America declined by more than 50 percent since 2010.

In 2022, the program placed 122 homeless veterans in homes. Young spends most of her time cooking but less than a year ago she didn’t even have a kitchen or a place to call home.

“I had a fire at my house,” she said. “I thought I had turned the stove off but obviously I didn’t, and a grease caught fire and burnt my kitchen.”

This Army veteran is used to fighting the toughest battle, but this was unlike anything she’s encountered before.

Young said, “I didn’t know what I’m gonna do. It was taking so long, and people be looking at you like, are you getting up? Are you going to do something?”

She found help through the program.

Sabrina Faircloth, supervisory social worker said: “Our veterans have sacrificed so much for us. This is a way that we can give back and make sure that they have a safe place to lay their head at night a safe place to call home.”

Home for Young came within months.

“I didn’t think it was ever going to happen. I spent four months with my aunt and two months with my sister. The next month, I had a key to this place right here,” she said.

But it’s not always the case for others.

Faircloth said: “The rent market is so unstable, the rent prices have increased. A lot of our veterans that are on fixed incomes are finding it difficult to afford those increased prices.”

It’s why the VA is working with the housing authority and the homeless task force to get affordable housing.

Young said: “From being homeless or sleeping on somebody’s couch, you know, to come and have my own again, it’s a big burden lifted off of my shoulders.”

Through it all, she has a little sidekick with her to fight the big battles.

“He’s been right here by my side. I don’t let him out of my sight. That’s my little baby,” she said.

The program is two-fold. There is a short-term part that is not income restricted. After that, there is the HUD-VASH program that provides long-term housing.

If you need help you can visit VA Augusta or call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans.

