Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Employee uses Heimlich to save elementary school student from choking

An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a...
An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a cafeteria this week.(Springboro Schools)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - School officials in Ohio say a school employee saved a student from choking this week.

According to Springboro Schools, Siara Akers, a building aide at Five Points Elementary, noticed a student choking in the cafeteria during lunch.

Officials said Akers rushed over and immediately administered the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodged the food item.

Springboro Schools said the student’s family thanked Akers for her amazing effort and delivered a bouquet of flowers to her.

Officials also thanked Akers who said she was the first person to react in the situation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident involving an 18-wheeler has killed one person on Friday.
1 dead after 18-wheeler wreck on Bobby Jones
According to authorities, Freddie Smith, 44, was arrested on Thursday and charged with felony...
Richmond County man arrested in death of teacher
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence of a deputy jailer in reference...
Richmond County deputy jailer arrested in reckless conduct
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office helped the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task...
Ohio murder suspect found, arrested in Evans
A shooting incident has been confirmed in downtown Augusta on Friday afternoon.
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting downtown

Latest News

The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 28,000
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an...
Trudeau: Warplane shot down object over northern Canada
Christopher Williams arrested and charged on multiple counts
Burke County Sheriff’s Office and FBI task force arrest man on drug charges and more
A dog owner in Kansas says he find out his pet ingested meth while walking in the park.
‘Shocked’: Dog rushed to vet clinic after ingesting meth at park