Downtown Aiken candy shop collects valentines for seniors

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Love is in the air in downtown Aiken.

Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe is collecting valentines for seniors in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The owner says it’s something she’s been doing for several years now and has started looking forward to it every Valentine’s Day.

“I don’t want anybody to feel left alone. It’s hard enough for people sometimes on Valentine’s Day if they don’t have a significant person. I want them to feel loved, and I want them to feel loved by the community,” said Cindy Rudisill, owner.

Anyone who brings in a Valentine’s Day card will get a coupon for one free kid’s ice cream scoop. Saturday is the last day to bring in a card.

