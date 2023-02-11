Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two distinct areas of low pressure will affect Georgia and South Carolina for the upcoming weekend resulting in the potential for 1.5″ to 3.0″ of rain in the CSRA. The first low is a surface low that will travel along a front located to our south delivering widespread and possibly heavy rain to our region Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. The first system will exit the area by Sunday morning, then the upper level low associated with this storm system will pass overhead Sunday giving us another round of scattered showers on Sunday. As a result, area river, streams, and creeks will be at risk of getting to action and minor flood stage from heavy rain now through Sunday.

A closed upper-low combined with the surface cold front will continue rain chances most of Saturday through early Sunday. An additional 1-2″ of rain looks likely for the CSRA between Saturday morning and midday Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with morning lows Saturday in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Wind will also be a factor Saturday and Saturday night as well with sustained winds from the northeast at 15-20 mph gusting near 25 mph.

After a rainy Saturday night with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s, rain is likely again Sunday. High temperatures will be about 15 degrees below average again Sunday. Winds will be from the west-northwest between 5-10 mph.

We finally return to dry weather Monday with warmer highs in the middle to upper 60s. The dry weather continues Tuesday and most of Wednesday with highs getting warmer each day. High temperatures could reach 70 Tuesday rising into the lower to even middle 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances are possible again next Wednesday through Friday.

