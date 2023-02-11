Burke County Sheriff’s Office and FBI task force arrest man on drug charges and more

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged Christopher Williams with multiple drug charges and possession of firearm charges.

On Friday, members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, along with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, executed a search warrant at a home on Campbell Circle in Hephzibah, Georgia, according to Captain Jimmy Wilds with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Wilds says this was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Investigators arrested Christopher Williams and charged him with Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

Sheriff Williams with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend his thanks to their federal partners, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in this investigation.

News 12 will continue to follow this report as information comes in.

