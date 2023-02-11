Burke County sheriff discusses active crime units, excessive force

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The recent investigation into Memphis police officers involved in the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols has brought the topic of police training back into the spotlight.

Especially when it comes to crime suppression task forces like the SCORPION task force with Memphis Police Department.

We sat down with Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams to talk about how training works in his agency and how he is fighting to make sure none of his deputies use excessive force on duty.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says he’s built his agency on trust and transparency. The Tyre Nichols incident was hard for him to comprehend as a law enforcement leader.

“My initial thoughts after watching the video is ... here we go again. A very horrible situation. Another very detrimental blow to our profession,” said Williams.

Across the nation, SCORPION units and crime suppression units are under the spotlight. Richmond County tells us they have a similar unit, but wouldn’t sit down with us about it.

In Burke County, they are looking to restart their crime suppression team.

“Those folks tend to be somewhat more aggressive, and there’s nothing wrong with that aggression as long as it is properly supervised in governance and people are held to account,” he said. “I think that those teams serve a very necessary purpose.”

Williams says this team effectively reduces crime in the area, and he makes sure they do it the correct way.

“If you’ve got to violate rights, if you’ve got to break the law to enforce the law, it’s all for naught,” said Williams.

Williams says his deputies go through extensive training if they’re on this unit. They also make sure they’re always checking body cameras routinely.

“Law enforcement leadership is absent, and we’re feeling the effects of it. I just don’t understand where we are. We’ve got to do better,” he said.

Williams says that these kinds of situations harm them with recruiting, hiring, training, and retaining the best-qualified officers.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.