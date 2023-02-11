American Heart Association holds annual CSRA Heart Ball

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The American Heart Association raised money for research at their annual fundraiser, the CSRA Heart Ball.

Our Richard Rogers and Laura Warren were there emceeing the event.

The event raises money to go towards research and programming for America’s number one killer — heart disease.

From a silent auction to stories about survivors and a live band, it was a great night for the community to come together and help save lives.

