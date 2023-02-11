Submit Photos/Videos
American Heart Association holds annual CSRA Heart Ball

By Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The American Heart Association raised money for research at their annual fundraiser, the CSRA Heart Ball.

Our Richard Rogers and Laura Warren were there emceeing the event.

MORE | Bonnie Cox tells us about the CSRA Heart Ball

The event raises money to go towards research and programming for America’s number one killer — heart disease.

From a silent auction to stories about survivors and a live band, it was a great night for the community to come together and help save lives.

